GPs are urging people to not call if they believe they're a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case.

Doctors can only send people on for a test if they have symptoms.

If you are contacted by a member of public health to say you are a close contact - they will deal with organising a test.

Dr Nuala O'Connor is the Irish College of General Practitioner's lead on Covid-19 she says phone lines need to be kept clear for people who are unwell: