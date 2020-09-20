Classic Hits Sunday

Weekend Kildare Mens/Ladies Football Results & Semi Final Pairings

: 09/20/2020 - 17:03
Author: Thomas Maher
Kfm News Default Logo

Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals

Moorefield 1-18 Johnstownbridge 2-9

Sarsfields 2-14 Raheens 2-6

Celbridge 1-18 Clane 0-7

Athy 0-19 Round Towers 1-6

In the semi finals: Moorefield will play Celbridge at 2pm followed by Sarsfields vs Athy at 4.30 next Saturday

The Senior Relegation Semi Final

Eadestown  0-17  Maynooth 2-11 a Draw;

Extra Time, still level 0-22 to 2-16

Eadestown won 7-6 on penalties and stay senior for next year

================================

Pittman Traffic & Safety Equipment Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final

Kilcock 3-15 Suncroft 1-14

Ballymore Eustace 1-14 Ballyteague 0-13

Leixlip 2-15 Allenwood 2-14 AET

Clogherinkoe 1-12 Two Mile House 0-13

In the semi finals, its Ballymore Eustace v Clogherinkoe; Kilcock vs Leixlip next weekend

Intermediate Relegation Semi Final

Ellistown 1-10 Kilcullen 1-7

Ellistown retain their intermediate status.  Kilcullen will play the winners of Nurney vs Rathangan in the relegation final.

==============================================

Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship  

Group A  

Athgarvan Rheban

Rathcoffey 2-16 Ardclough 0-7

Caragh 5-10 Cappagh 0-14

Group B,

Castlemitchell 1-13 Robertstown 2-8

Kill 2-14 Ballykelly 0-5

=======================================

Kildare Ladies football championship results

Senior semi finals

Eadestown 4-16 Carbury 2-5

Sarsfields 2-18  Confey (the holders) 3-14 AET.

Intermediate Semi finals

Kilcullen 4-9. Ballina 1-4

Maynooth 2-16 Kilcock 2-4

Junior A semi final

Na Fianna  5.-9 Rathangan 2-8

Na Fianna and Kill will meet in the final

The Senior, Intermediate and Junior finals will be played next Saturday

Junior B Championship

Raheens 2-16 Round Towers 2-15

Ballymore 0-19 Castlemitchell 2-1

Milltown 1-19 Celbridge 1-11

Junior C

Group A

St Laurences (seconds) 3-11 Confey (seconds) 5-10

Castledermot 6-9 Naas (seconds) 5-8

Two Mile House 4-15 Eadestown (seconds) 3-1

Group B

Caragh 1-8 Sarsfields (seconds) 0-8

Ellistown 5-10 Rathcoffey 2.-4

Sallins 5-17 Moorefield (seconds ) 0-0

======================

 

 

 

