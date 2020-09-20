Weekend Kildare Mens/Ladies Football Results & Semi Final Pairings

Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals
Moorefield 1-18 Johnstownbridge 2-9
Sarsfields 2-14 Raheens 2-6
Celbridge 1-18 Clane 0-7
Athy 0-19 Round Towers 1-6
In the semi finals: Moorefield will play Celbridge at 2pm followed by Sarsfields vs Athy at 4.30 next Saturday
The Senior Relegation Semi Final
Eadestown 0-17 Maynooth 2-11 a Draw;
Extra Time, still level 0-22 to 2-16
Eadestown won 7-6 on penalties and stay senior for next year
Pittman Traffic & Safety Equipment Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final
Kilcock 3-15 Suncroft 1-14
Ballymore Eustace 1-14 Ballyteague 0-13
Leixlip 2-15 Allenwood 2-14 AET
Clogherinkoe 1-12 Two Mile House 0-13
In the semi finals, its Ballymore Eustace v Clogherinkoe; Kilcock vs Leixlip next weekend
Intermediate Relegation Semi Final
Ellistown 1-10 Kilcullen 1-7
Ellistown retain their intermediate status. Kilcullen will play the winners of Nurney vs Rathangan in the relegation final.
Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship
Group A
Athgarvan Rheban
Rathcoffey 2-16 Ardclough 0-7
Caragh 5-10 Cappagh 0-14
Group B,
Castlemitchell 1-13 Robertstown 2-8
Kill 2-14 Ballykelly 0-5
Kildare Ladies football championship results
Senior semi finals
Eadestown 4-16 Carbury 2-5
Sarsfields 2-18 Confey (the holders) 3-14 AET.
Intermediate Semi finals
Kilcullen 4-9. Ballina 1-4
Maynooth 2-16 Kilcock 2-4
Junior A semi final
Na Fianna 5.-9 Rathangan 2-8
Na Fianna and Kill will meet in the final
The Senior, Intermediate and Junior finals will be played next Saturday
Junior B Championship
Raheens 2-16 Round Towers 2-15
Ballymore 0-19 Castlemitchell 2-1
Milltown 1-19 Celbridge 1-11
Junior C
Group A
St Laurences (seconds) 3-11 Confey (seconds) 5-10
Castledermot 6-9 Naas (seconds) 5-8
Two Mile House 4-15 Eadestown (seconds) 3-1
Group B
Caragh 1-8 Sarsfields (seconds) 0-8
Ellistown 5-10 Rathcoffey 2.-4
Sallins 5-17 Moorefield (seconds ) 0-0
