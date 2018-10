More than 160,000 vehicles were checked for speeding on National Slow Down Day which ended at 7 am this morning.

Over a 24 hour period 276 vehicles were detected going over the speed limit.

Some of the notable incidents and detections include 104km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R148 Moyvally Broadford and 126km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R448 Prumpelstown Castledermot in County Kildare

Kfm's Eamon Torsney has more details