Work on the upgrade of the playground in Leixlip is to be considered for the 2019 Parks Section works programme.

The inclusion of the project within this is contingent on completing existing commitments within the municipal area and also what other projects the members are proposing for 2019.

A motion on the issue brought forward by Fine Gael Councillor Joe Neville was heard at the Celbridge/Leixlip District October meeting this week.