Kildare County Council Asked To Contact NTA Over Unpredictable Bus Schedules Around The County

: 10/20/2018 - 12:37
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
Kildare County Council has been asked to contact the National Transport Authority to express concerns regarding the amount of times their bus service fails to arrive leaving passengers stranded.

Councillors have agreed to gather information on the frequency of occurrence of non-arrival of scheduled buses across the county.

The council has acknolwledged the recent BusConnects public consultation provided opportunities for all members of the public to meet with the NTA to discuss local bus services and issues arising.

 

