KCC Asked To Guarantee Subcontractors Payment When Preparing Tenders For Local Authority Housing

Kildare County Councillors are being asked to include a mechanism to ensure that subcontractors are guaranteed payment every 30 days when preparing construction tenders for local authority housing..

This would come from a separate fund within the contract with the view to refer this for implementation to the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government as well as the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

The motion brought forward by Independant Councillor McCabe will be discussed at the monthly meeting on Monday.