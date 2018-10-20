Saturday Sportsbeat

Listen:Protest Held At Greek Embassy In Dublin Over Irish Case Of Human Trafficking

: 10/20/2018 - 15:36
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
greece_2.jpg

A protest is taking place at the Greek embassy in Dublin to highlight the case of a Kerryman who is being held in Greece on suspicion of human trafficking.
 
Sean Binder, who grew up in Castlegregory, was based on the island of Lesbos helping migrants with an NGO when he was detained by Greek authorities in August.
 
He is among thirty people who are accused of being complicit in human trafficking, money laundering, espionage and other charges.
 
His mother Fanny says Sean still doesn't have a trial date but it appears the case is progressing quicker than is normal in Greece.
 
She says the protest is being held at the same time as other protests across Europe.

newstalk1244289.wav, by Hugh O'Farrell Walsh

 

