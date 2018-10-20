Saturday Sportsbeat

Kildare County Councillors Asked To Establish New Administrative Grants Application Proccess

: 10/20/2018 - 16:46
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
Kildare County Councillors are being asked to establish a new administrative and co-ordinating grants application process under the control of The Head of Finance.

This is with a view to obtain, maximize and benefit from grant funding sectors of Government and EU sources that are not presently being sought by the Councill or uninformed social and community groups.

It's believed that this would create an unnecessary over-demand on LPT revenues, causing council executives to redirect funding applications to the discretionary funds of elected members.

The motion brought forward by Independant Councillor Moore will be discussed at the KCC's monthly meeting is on Monday.

