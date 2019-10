Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon says Fianna Fail needs to bring immediate clarity to what happened during Dail votes last week.

Fianna Fail Deputy Timmy Dooley's vote was cast by his colleague, Limerick TD Niall Collins last Thursday, while he wasn't in the Dail.

The Ceann Comhairle's asked the Clerk of the Dáil to prepare a report on the conduct of the votes.

Deputy Heydon says Deputy Dooley needs to provide a better explanation: