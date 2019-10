There are calls for Kildare County Council to, in its future planning, provide playing fields/centre of excellence for Kildare Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

The motion proposed by Fianna Fail Cllr. Anne Connolly will be discussed at the monthly meeting of the council on Monday afternoon.

At present, there is one centre of excellence in Kildare (Hawkfield), which is used by both men and women's teams.