KCC Responds To Questions Regarding Cycle Lane Facilities In Celbridge and Leixlip.

At the recent Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District meeting, Green Party Cllr. Vanessa Liston asked the MD Engineer to outline the steps and timeframe involved in a feasibility study to develop, expand and upgrade cycle lane facilities in Celbridge and Leixlip.

KCC responded by saying the commencement of such a project, as one project, would likely involve funding of approximately €20m and would require compliance with the Public Spending Code as set out in Common Appraisal Framework (currently being reviewed).

Acquisition of significant engineering resources, internal and external (consultants) would also be necessary.

Normally such a project begins with the sanctioning authority identifying a funding stream for the project, then the Local Authority would recruit resources and consultants.

A project of this scale would likely be a programme of small projects, with the entire scheme taking in the region of 20 years to complete.