Gardai Make Two Separate Drug Seizures in Kildare On Friday.

: 10/20/2019 - 10:52
Author: Eoin Beatty
On Friday, 18th October at 5.30pm Gardaí stopped a car in Kildare town and seized €210 of cocaine.

A man in his 30s was arrested and detained at Kildare Garda Station.

In a follow up operation Gardaí searched a house in the town and discovered cannabis herb with a street value of €2400 and €840 in cash.

In a second operation in Newbridge, Gardaí searched a house in Newbridge where they discovered cannabis with a street value of €5000 and €340 in cash.

They also seized weighing scales, assorted bags and three mobile phones.

An 18 year old man was arrested and he is currently detained at Kildare Garda Station.

