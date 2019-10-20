Over 1,200 College Staff Earn €100,000 A Year - 95 Of Which Are Based In Maynooth University.

Over 1,200 college staff earn 100 thousand euro a year.

The Irish Mail on Sunday has published pay figures for colleges nationwide.

The figures show 3 college staff earn over 300 thousand a year - one of those is in UCD, the other 2 in University Limerick.

A further 40 people earn betwen 200 and 300 thousand at colleges around the country.

The highest number of those earning 100 thousand is in UCD where 271 people get paid the six figure sum.

Maynooth University have 95 staff in that pay bracket.

The best paid academic in the country is UCD's deputy director of systems biology who earns 340 thousand per year

Meanwhile some colleges have reduced pay to presidents and vice presidents after they came under pressure to justify high pay bands.