Figures released by the Department of Justice and Equality show that the number of gardaí assigned to Kildare Divisional Drug Unit in 2019 has stayed the same to that in 2018.

At present, there are 11 in the Kildare Division - two sergeants and nine gardaí.

In total, there are a combined total of 232 gardaí and sergeants assigned to Divisional Drug Units around the country.