Calls For KCC To Implement Works Plan On Secondary and Rural Roads In The County.

: 10/20/2019 - 13:51
Author: Eoin Beatty
There are calls for KCC to implement a works plan supported by extraordinary budget measures to address the impact on road safety, noise and surface deterioration on secondary and rural roads around Kildare.

The adjourned motion is being proposed by Fianna Fail Cllr. Rob Power and he says is as a result of increased levels of traffic on secondary and rural roads over the last year because of the works on the M7, N7, Naas-Newbridge dual carriageway and others.

The motion will be discussed at the monthly meeting on Monday afternoon.

