Listen: Immunologist Says Ireland Is Still Without A Covid 19 Restrictions Exit Strategy.

: 20/10/2020 - 11:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
An immunologist says Ireland still doesn't have a Covid 19 restrictions exit strategy.

Ireland has become the first European country to enter a second lockdown with all non-essential retail to close.

Level 5 restrictions come in to being at midnight on Wednesday for a 6 week period.

However, some measures are more lenient than level five was planned - with schools to stay open, 25 people allowed to attend weddings and elite sport including the inter-county GAA season allowed to continue.

People will have to work from home unless they're an essential worker, and can't go beyond 5km of their home except in limited circumstances.

Tomas Ryan, Associate Professor in the School of Biochemistry and Immunology at Trinity College Dublin, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

Dr. Ryan joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.

