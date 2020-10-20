Listen: CAN Estimates Kerdiffstown Park Project Contract Valued At Over €30 Million.

Clean Air Naas estimates the value of the Kerdiffstown Landfill remediation contract as between €30 million and €40 million.

Kildare County Council last week appointed Wills Bros Limited to clean up the site and turn the site in to a public park.

KCC says "This is a very significant engineering project" which will take around 4.5 years and result in a public park, all-weather sports pitches, playground and walking paths

Works will be commencing on site next month

Joe Friel is spokesperson for CAN, and local group campaigning for action on the site for the last decade

He has been speaking to Kildare Today.

Joe Friel joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.

Image courtesy KCC: artist's rendering of Kerfiffstown Park.