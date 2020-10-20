The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: TUI Teachers Not Convinced Schools Are As Safe As The Dept. Contends.

: 20/10/2020 - 12:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
class_room_2_gardiner_st_primary_school_rollingnews.jpg

The Teachers' Union of Ireland say its members aren't convinced schools are as safe as the Department of Education claims.

The Department say public health officials are casting their net wide and finding an infection rate of just two per cent from mass testing in schools - however students aren't being tested.

The overall national average is 7.2 per cent.

But TUI president, Leixlip resident,  Martin Marjoram says there's serious concern over what constitutes "close contact" in a school setting.

tuestuialt.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

