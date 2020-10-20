Listen: TUI Teachers Not Convinced Schools Are As Safe As The Dept. Contends.

The Teachers' Union of Ireland say its members aren't convinced schools are as safe as the Department of Education claims.

The Department say public health officials are casting their net wide and finding an infection rate of just two per cent from mass testing in schools - however students aren't being tested.

The overall national average is 7.2 per cent.

But TUI president, Leixlip resident, Martin Marjoram says there's serious concern over what constitutes "close contact" in a school setting.

