Listen: Kildare Bride Living In Mayo & Getting Married In Dublin Highlights Level 5 Confusion.

There's confusion for brides and hotel venues today following the announcement of a move to level 5.

Weddings of up to 25 people are permitted however some couples have been contacted by hotels and told they cannot allow guests from outside the county.

One hotel in the midlands says they've been told weddings up to 25 people can still go ahead as long as guests are from the same county, which they say isn't practical.

This bride - Orla - is from Kildare, living in Mayo, and due to get married in Dublin. She has already moved her wedding from next week to the end of November as she was hopeful restrictions were easing:

