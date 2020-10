Greater Manchester is being placed into tier-3 coronavirus restrictions by the British government.

It'll mean at least a 28-day closure for businesses - including bars and pubs that don't serve meals, as well as some other entertainment venues.

The communities secretary says he's "disappointed" the mayor has been "unwilling" to take action.

Andy Burnham had wanted more money to support firms.

Chris Herbert co-owns a restaurant which only opened two days before the first lockdown.