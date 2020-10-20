Listen Live Logo

588 People In Kildare Diagnosed With Covid 19 In 14 Days To Sunday.

: 20/10/2020 - 15:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
co_kildare_two.jpg

568 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19 in the 14 days to Sunday

The county's incidence rate has risen to 255.3 cases  per 100,000 people,

The national incidence rate is 261.7  and 12, 464 people have been diagnosed with Covid 19 in the two weeks to October 18th.

 

 

Stock image: Wikipedia

