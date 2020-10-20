Listen Live Logo

Listen: Disruption Coming Down The Tracks For Kildare Rail Users.

: 20/10/2020 - 15:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There's disruption in store for train users in Kildare this weekend.

Iarnród Éireann is advising customers the final phase of its major City Centre Resignalling Project begins this October Bank Holiday weekend.

The 120 million euro project aims to increase the number of trains which can operate during peak hours, and improve punctuality due to the modernisation of signalling.

However it will impact on a number of services including DART, Maynooth services and commuter lines.

Barry Kenny from Irish Rail says a lot of the work has already taken place:

