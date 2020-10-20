Listen Live Logo

571 People In Kildare Have Engaged With JobPath Since March.

20/10/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
571 people in Kildare have engaged with JobPath since March.

Minister, Heather Humphreys, confirmed the data in response to a question from Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy.

The Minister adds, however, that "referrals to all activation services, including those provided by the JobPath providers, were suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic."

Providers, Seetac and Turas Nua, are providing job activation support by remote means.

Contracted services will where appropriate facilitate face to face meetings in line with HSE guidelines should any client require it.

