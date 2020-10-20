Listen Live Logo

KCC In Talks With Maynooth University On Glyphosate Alternative Research Project.

: 20/10/2020 - 16:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare County Council is in talks with Maynooth University on a research project to investigate alternative weed control methods to Glyphosate.

KCC says the proposal is for a four year study, costing around €40,000.

The council has already created 20 pilot sites this year, in which it is phasing out the use of the controversial pesticide.

It says " It is proposed to continue these in 2021 and to roll this out to additional sites. In addition, where glyphosate is being used, it is proposed to reduce the strength of glyphosate concentrate on sites also."

Responding to a motion by Cllr. Vanessa Liston, it says "If glyphosate use is to be phased out by 2022 this will involve the use of strimming as an alternative. The cost of this is €65k per annum and would require an additional budget to be able to do this."

 

