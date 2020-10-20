Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

New Programme For Prospective Firms Linked To The Barrow Blueway Launched.

: 20/10/2020 - 16:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

A new programme to support prospective businesses in accessing opportunities presented by the €5 million Barrow Blueway has been launched.

46km of existing canal towpath is being up-graded, between Lowtown in Robertstown and Athy, via Laois.

The up-grade scheme itself is creating €2.5m for the local economy, along with 90 construction jobs.

The completed Blueway is expected to support 130 direct and indirect roles in tourism, recreation and hospitality.

KCC's Enterprise and Economic Development forum is launching the 'Start Your Own Business on the Blueway' programme
The programme is designed to give participants the required skills and knowledge to set up a business and access the tourism and business opportunities around the Blueway.

The programmewill begin with a free of charge idea generation workshop. Kildare County Council's Local Enterprise Office are inviting anyone with an interest in starting a new business along the Barrow Blueway or are considering to adaptt heir existing business to leverage this market to attend this workshop, taking place on Tuesday 27th of October.

