The Taoiseach says the report into the National Broadband Plan procurement process will be published in a matter of days.

The report examines whether the process was undermined by meetings between former Communications Minister Denis Naughten and businessman David McCourt.

The government received the report yesterday and it's now with the Attorney General.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addressed the issue in the Dáil:

