Female members of the Oireachtas past and present have gathered in Leinster House for a special photo this afternoon.

More than 90 parliamentarians, including Kildare South TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, met in the Dáil chamber as part of a Votail 100 event.

Speaking at it the Ceann Comhairle, Kildare South TD, Seán Ó Fearghaíl said he hoped to see the day when a woman was sitting in his chair looking out at a Dáil chamber full of female TDs.