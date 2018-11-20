K Drive

Listen: Public Meeting On KCC's Response To The Housing Crisis Called.

: 11/20/2018 - 16:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A public meeting on Kildare County Council's response to the housing crisis has been called.

Speakers from the National Homeless & Housing Coalition and Maynooth Housing Action will address the gathering, which takes place in Celbridge on November 28th.

There are around 5,000 applicants on the social housing waiting list, and over 110 people in Kildare were living in emergency accommodation last month.

The meeting, in the Kildrought Lounge, is being organised by Community Solidarity Councillor, Brendan Young

