Man Found Not Guilty Of Murdering His Partner Of 36 Years.

A man has been found NOT guilty of murdering his partner of 36 years in Dublin in May 2016.

Desmond Duffy admitted strangling Desmond O’Sullivan at their home in Somerville in Rathmines but claimed he was acting in self-defence.

The trial heard Mr. O’Sullivan had physically and emotionally abused him for years and Mr. Duffy fought back for the first time on the night in question.

From the stand last week, he told the jurors he was "devastated and heartbroken" by what happened and would never get over it.

He thanked them for acquitting him this evening and wiped tears away before leaving the dock for a final time.