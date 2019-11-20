Listen: Kildare's Ryan McKeown Speaks At Child Talks Event Today In Dublin Castle.

The Children's Minister has been listening to the views of young people from across the country on issues including mental health, climate change, education and period poverty.

Child Talks 2019, an event to mark World Children's Day is underway at Dublin Castle.

The theme is Be your Best Self, and over 400 people are at the event.

Young people are taking to the stage to discuss issues that matter to them, and Minister Katherine Zappone says she will take action afterwards.

Ryan McKeown from Clane, spoke at the event.

Photo: RollingNews