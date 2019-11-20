Listen Live Logo

Road Resurfacing Works To Begin On The R407, Sallins, On Monday.

: 11/20/2019 - 14:38
Author: Eoin Beatty
Road resurfacing works will take place on the R407, Sallins.

Works will take place from Monday 25th November to 5th December, from 7pm to 6am each day.

Traffic Management will be in operation, so delays are expected.

Kildare County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

 

