K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Dublin Bus Drivers Threatening To Withdraw Services Over Anti-Social Behaviour.

: 20/11/2020 - 11:47
Author: Ciara Noble
go_ahead_bus_company_logo.png

Bus drivers in Dublin are threatening to withdraw services over anti-social behaviour.

Go-Ahead workers say they fear for their lives on some routes in Ballyfermot and West Tallaght.

The drivers have insisted that management introduced protocols similar to Dublin Bus to keep them safe.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!