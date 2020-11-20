CAB Searches Properties In Cavan & Dublin, Part Of Investigation Into Harrassment Against Quinn Industrial Holdings Officials.

Properties in Cavan and Dublin have been searched by CAB as part of an investigation into a campaign of harassment against Quinn Industrial Holdings officials.

Devices including phones and computers, along with financial documents have been seized at homes and businesses today.

From January 2015, senior staff at QIH have been subjected to incidents of criminal damage, assault causing harm, false imprisonment, blackmail and extortion.

The CAB investigation is focused on the assets of members of the organised criminal group responsible for these crimes, and gardai say today's searches are a significant development in the investigation.