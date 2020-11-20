K Drive

72 Staff At Naas General Unavailable For Work Due To Covid-19.

: 20/11/2020 - 15:20
Author: Ciara Noble
naas_general_hse_image.jpg

72 staff are currently unavailable for work at Naas General Hospital, due to Covid-19 diagnosis or close-contact classification.

The hospital is continuing to respond to pressures arising from a number of Covid-19 outbreaks.

Yesterday, the INMO's Industrial Relations Officer for Co. Kildare, Joe Hoolan, noted any staff affected by Covid-19 exposure or diagnosis, will stay out of work for full isolation period to break the chain of transmission.

Naas General confirmed the decision to pause Elective Surgeries, Endoscopy and Outpatients was extended yesterday, for another week.

 

Image: HSE

 

 

