A further 12 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland this afternoon.

369 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the North.

The death toll in Northern Ireland stands at 913.

49,085 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the six counties, since the declaration of the pandemic.

The figures come as some Covid-19 restrictions are eased in the north for a week, before a circuit break lockdown comes into effect next Friday.