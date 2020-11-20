K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen: Progress Made In Key Brexit Talks.

: 20/11/2020 - 15:34
Author: Ciara Noble
ursula_von_der_leyen_1_via_wikipedia.jpg

Progress has been made in Brexit talks according to the President of the European Commission.

However, key issues still remain to be resolved in trade talks between the EU and the UK.

Ursula von der Leyen has given an upbeat assessment of the latest round of talks:

Image: Wikipedia

