Listen: Leaks Of Initimate Images "Terrifying".

The leak of hundreds of thousands of intimate images is 'terrifying', according to a woman who has been impacted by the breach.

The photos and videos of thousands of Irish woman were released earlier this week from private online forums.

Earlier, the Justice Minister said she would bring a memo before Cabinet next week to make the sharing of intimate images without consent a criminal offence.

Megan Sims, who has been campaigning for image-based sexual abuse to be made a crime, says there are numerous files which she has been made aware of: