Listen: Post-Christmas Covid-19 Spike Needs To Be Avoided.

The Health Minister believes it's too early to say what coronavirus restrictions on Christmas gatherings will need to be put in place.

However, a spokesperson for Stephen Donnelly says it's hoped as many people as possible can see their families during the festive season.

NPHET has warned recent progress has stalled - with the average number of cases staying at around 400 over the last five days.

Infectious diseases expert, Professor Jack Lambert, says a spike after Christmas needs to be avoided:

