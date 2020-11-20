K Drive

Taoiseach & Senior Ministers Met Garda Commissioner Discussing Tighter Enforcement Of Covid-19 Regulations.

: 20/11/2020 - 16:47
Author: Ciara Noble
The Taoiseach and senior Ministers met the Garda Commissioner this afternoon to discuss tighter enforcement of Covid-19 regulations.

The government has decided not to bring in any further legislation after hundreds of people were filmed drinking on the street in Cork and Dublin last weekend.

Instead the gardaí have been asked for greater enforcement of the current laws around public drinking.

Today Commissioner Drew Harris briefed Micheál Martin and Ministers Helen McEntee and Stephen Donnelly about the high levels of public enforcement to date.

They also discussed what issues there might be around enforcement as the country moves out of level five restrictions next month.

