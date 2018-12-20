K Drive

Facebook Admits Giving Firms Extensive Access To Users' Personal Data.

: 12/20/2018 - 10:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Facebook has admitted giving companies more extensive access to users' personal data than it previously revealed.

It's a responded to a New York Times report, which found the likes of Netflix and Spotify were able to access information about Facebook users and read their private messages.

The social media company says the partnerships with those firms DID allow "messaging integrations" but insists most of them have now been shut down.

It also says no outside companies could get access to people's data without user consent.

Spotify and Netflix have denied accessing people's private messages.

 

