K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Dublin Courthouse Evacuated Following Discovery Of Suspect Device.

: 12/20/2018 - 12:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
breaking_news_2.jpg

A courthouse in Smithfield in Dublin has been evacuated after a suspect device was found.

Gardai say army bomb experts are en route to the scene, and the area has been cordoned off.

People waiting at the nearby Luas stop have been asked to move away, while trams are not running in the area.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!