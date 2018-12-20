Drop In Many Forms Of Headline Crime Recorded In Kildare.

There's been a drop in virtually all forms of headline crime recorded in Kildare.

The Central Statistics Office has released data for the period July to September.

It shows reductions in the number of sexual offences, burglaries, assaults and drug offences recorded in the Kildare Division.

Nationally, however, the number of recorded robberies has jumped by almost 23 per cent.

The CSO stats indicate rising crime rates across most categories, in the three months to the end of September.

The number of Sexual Offences reported to Gardaí increased by nearly 12 per cent, while organised crime offences rose by 10 per cent.

The CSO continues to note that data supplied is under reservation

****Stock image.