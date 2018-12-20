K Drive

Drop In Many Forms Of Headline Crime Recorded In Kildare.

: 12/20/2018 - 12:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
crime_scene_tape.jpg

There's been a drop in virtually all forms of headline crime recorded in Kildare.

The Central Statistics Office has released data for the period July to September.

It shows reductions in the number of sexual offences, burglaries, assaults and drug offences recorded in the Kildare Division.

Nationally, however, the number of recorded robberies has jumped by almost 23 per cent.

The CSO stats indicate rising crime rates across most categories, in the three months to the end of September.

The number of Sexual Offences reported to Gardaí increased by nearly 12 per cent, while organised crime offences rose by 10 per cent.

The CSO continues to note that data supplied is under reservation

****Stock image.

Recorded Crime Offences Under Reservation (Number) by Garda Division,
Type of Offence and Quarter
  2018Q2 2018Q3
45 ,Kildare Garda Division    
01 ,Homicide offences 0 1
0111 ,Murder 0 1
0112 ,Manslaughter 0 0
0113 ,Infanticide 0 0
012 ,Dangerous driving leading to death 0 0
02 ,Sexual offences 33 25
021 ,Rape and sexual assault 30 19
022 ,Other sexual offences 3 6
03 ,Attempts/threats to murder, assaults, harassments and related offences 239 194
0311 ,Murder-attempt 0 0
0312 ,Murder-threat 17 11
033 ,Harassment and related offences 20 21
034 ,Assault causing harm, poisoning 31 42
035 ,Other assault 171 120
04 ,Dangerous or negligent acts 114 123
0411 ,Dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm 0 0
0412 ,Driving/in charge of a vehicle while over legal alcohol limit 101 108
0413 ,Driving/in charge of a vehicle under the influence of drugs 7 8
0421 ,Endangerment with potential for serious harm/death 2 3
0422 ,Abandoning a child, child neglect and cruelty 3 1
0423 ,Unseaworthy/dangerous use of boat or ship 0 0
0424 ,False alarm/interference with aircraft or air transport facilities 0 0
0425 ,Endangering traffic offences 1 3
05 ,Kidnapping and related offences 0 1
0511 ,False imprisonment 0 1
0512 ,Abduction of person under 16 years of age 0 0
0513 ,Human trafficking offences 0 0
06 ,Robbery, extortion and hijacking offences 11 12
0611 ,Robbery of an establishment or institution 6 3
0612 ,Robbery of cash or goods in transit 0 0
0613 ,Robbery from the person 5 7
0621 ,Blackmail or extortion 0 2
0631 ,Carjacking, hijacking/unlawful seizure of aircraft/vessel 0 0
07 ,Burglary and related offences 203 198
0711 ,Aggravated burglary 3 1
0712 ,Burglary (not aggravated) 198 194
0713 ,Possession of an article (with intent to burgle, steal, demand) 2 3
08 ,Theft and related offences 580 597
081 ,Theft/taking of vehicle and related offences 38 50
0821 ,Theft from person 13 8
0822 ,Theft from shop 195 190
084 ,Other thefts, handling stolen property 334 349
09 ,Fraud, deception and related offences 52 60
10 ,Controlled drug offences 180 188
1011 ,Importation of drugs 0 0
1012 ,Cultivation or manufacture of drugs 1 2
1021 ,Possession of drugs for sale or supply 37 45
1022 ,Possession of drugs for personal use 131 133
103 ,Other drug offences 11 8
11 ,Weapons and Explosives Offences 23 21
111 ,Explosives, chemical weapons offences 0 0
1121 ,Discharging a firearm 0 0
1122 ,Possession of a firearm 4 2
113 ,Offensive weapons offences (n.e.c.) 19 19
114 ,Fireworks offences 0 0
12 ,Damage to property and to the environment 171 197
1211 ,Arson 22 24
1212 ,Criminal damage (not arson) 147 170
1221 ,Litter offences 2 3
13 ,Public order and other social code offences 200 216
131 ,Disorderly conduct 161 185
132 ,Trespass offences 30 23
133 ,Liquor licensing offences 4 2
134 ,Prostitution offences 0 0
135 ,Regulated betting/money, collection/trading offences 0 1
136 ,Social code offences (n.e.c.) 5 5
15 ,Offences against government, justice procedures and organisation of crime 90 80
151 ,Offences against government and its agents 0 3
152 ,Organisation of crime and conspiracy to commit crime 0 0
153 ,Perverting the course of justice 0 1
157 ,Offences while in custody, breach of court orders 90 76

 

