Contract For 1st Phase Of The National Maternity Hospital Has Been Approved.

The contract for the first phase of the National Maternity Hospital Project has been approved.

The Health Minister says St Vincent's Healthcare Group has also confirmed the process by which the Religious Sisters of Charity will transfer their shareholding and withdraw from the Group.

In a statement Minister Harris says legal documents have been prepared to give effect to this agreement and will be finalised in the New Year.

He says he is fully confident the new hospital will be owned by the State, that the National Maternity Hospital will be clinically and operationally independent and that no religious influence can, or will, be brought to bear on the new hospital.

