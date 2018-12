AbAbortion is now legal in Ireland.

The Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Bill has been signed into law by President Michael D. Higgins.

More than 3 thousand doctors were issued with clinical guidelines on abortion services yesterday.

GPs will be able to provide terminations via medication for women who are under 9 weeks pregnant.

A woman will have three consultations with the doctor with a 3-day delay between the first and second meeting.

File image: RollingNews.