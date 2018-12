A woman who killed her three-year-old son in their Dublin apartment has been found NOT guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

Maha Al-Adheem, a Kuwaiti-born doctor, told Gardaí "a power" made her the knife out of a drawer at their home at Riverside on Poddle Park in Kimmage.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney has this report, which some listeners may find distressing:

File image: RollingNews.