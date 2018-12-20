The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

112 People Were Homeless In Kildare In November; Static On October.

: 12/20/2018 - 16:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dept_of_housing.jpg

There's been no improvement in the number of people who are homeless in Kildare.

Data just released by the Dept. of Housing shows 112 people living in emergency accommodation in the county in November; static on October.

The number of homeless people in Kildare is more than Meath (81) and Wicklow (30), combined.

The three counties form the Mid East Region, where 44 familes, including 104 children, were homeless last month.

Nationally,  6157 adults and 3,811 children were living in emergency accommodation in November

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!