112 People Were Homeless In Kildare In November; Static On October.

There's been no improvement in the number of people who are homeless in Kildare.

Data just released by the Dept. of Housing shows 112 people living in emergency accommodation in the county in November; static on October.

The number of homeless people in Kildare is more than Meath (81) and Wicklow (30), combined.

The three counties form the Mid East Region, where 44 familes, including 104 children, were homeless last month.

Nationally, 6157 adults and 3,811 children were living in emergency accommodation in November