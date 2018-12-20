Pharmacists Haven't Begun Brexit Stockpiling...Yet.

Irish pharmacists say they haven’t begun stockpiling for Brexit, as they don’t know which medicines will be affected.

Concerns are being raised about the availability of prescription drugs if the UK leaves the EU without a formal withdrawal agreement.

The Irish Pharmacy Union says contingency planning for medicines must be a government priority as patients receive over 75 million prescriptions each year, with almost 70 percent of medicines coming from or through the UK.

Secretary General of the Irish Pharmacy Union, Darragh O’Loughlin, says stockpiling is difficult to manage:

