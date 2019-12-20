Contract For North Kildare DART Extension.

A contract has been awarded as part of the project to extend DART services to Maynooth & Leixlip.

Iarnród Éireann has awarded the contract for the Multi-Disciplinary Consultancy Team has been awarded.

This team will prepare designs, costings and work budget, manage tender preparation and evaluation, and undertake Environmental Impact Assessments



Kildare North Labour rep., Emmet Stagg, says "In addition to providing DART to Maynooth and Leixlip, the project involves development and enhancements to City Centre Stations and Network, resignalling from Maynooth to Connolly/Dockland and removal of the six level crossings along the Maynooth Line and provision of necessary bridge relief infrastructure."