ESB Issues Advisory On Christmas Lights.

People are being advised to make sure their Christmas tree lights are in good working order throughout the festive period.

ESB Networks is reminding the public to never take risks with electricity over the course of the Christmas holidays.

It says decorations and any materials that may catch fire should be kept well away from light fittings and other sources of heat.

Arthur Byrne, Public Safety Manager with ESB networks, says it's vital that Christmas tree lights are in a good condition:



Stock image: Pixabay