Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

ESB Issues Advisory On Christmas Lights.

: 12/20/2019 - 13:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
christmas_tree_indoor_pixabay.jpg

People are being advised to make sure their Christmas tree lights are in good working order throughout the festive period.

ESB Networks is reminding the public to never take risks with electricity over the course of the Christmas holidays.

It says decorations and any materials that may catch fire should be kept well away from light fittings and other sources of heat.

Arthur Byrne, Public Safety Manager with ESB networks, says it's vital that Christmas tree lights are in a good condition:
 

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!