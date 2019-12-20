Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Bail Supervision Scheme Sees 72% Drop In Reoffending For Participants.

: 12/20/2019 - 13:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
oberstown_children_detention_campus_rollingnews.jpg

A Bail Supervision Scheme for young people has seen a 72 percent reduction in reoffending for those who took part.

The aim of the programme by charity Extern, is to keep children who get into trouble, out of Oberstown Detention Campus, and to re-engage in school or training.

Since it's introduction in 2016, 85 percent of young people who completed the programme were given a non-custodial option at sentencing.

It also saw a reduction of drug use and aggressive behaviour for some participants.

 

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!