Bail Supervision Scheme Sees 72% Drop In Reoffending For Participants.

A Bail Supervision Scheme for young people has seen a 72 percent reduction in reoffending for those who took part.

The aim of the programme by charity Extern, is to keep children who get into trouble, out of Oberstown Detention Campus, and to re-engage in school or training.

Since it's introduction in 2016, 85 percent of young people who completed the programme were given a non-custodial option at sentencing.

It also saw a reduction of drug use and aggressive behaviour for some participants.

File image: RollingNews